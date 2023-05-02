WSYR-TV — Some of the most popular stage shows of the past decade are heading to the Landmark Theatre. The M&T Bank Famous Artists Broadway Series has announced its schedule for next season and it’s loaded with entertainment. Tina Niles is here from Famous Artists to talk about the new slate.

The 2023-24 schedule includes:

Mean Girls: 9/26 – 9/30

Aladdin: 11/8 – 11/12

Hairspray: 1/30 – 2/3

Pretty Woman: 3/19 – 3/23

Hadestown: 4/16 – 4/21

Six: 5/28 – 6/2

Founded by Murray Bernthal, the Famous Artists Broadway Theater Series has presented Syracuse audiences with the very best performances in the world, including classical concerts, opera, ballet and theater for over 60 years.

Over the years, the Broadway Series developed into a season of nationally touring Broadway spectaculars that continues today. Over the past two decades, Murray partnered with Albert Nocciolino, Tony Award-winning producer and President of NAC Entertainment, in presenting major Broadway shows.

This partnership has catapulted Famous Artists into a nationally recognized series, with full-week and multi-week shows, including Les Misérables, Chicago, Mamma Mia, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, and Disney’s The Lion King. Since Murray’s passing in 2010, Albert Nocciolino has continued the Famous Artists legacy.

For more information visit https://nacentertainment.com/broadway-in-syracuse/