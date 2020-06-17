Broadway In Syracuse Announces New Season

Interactive Maps

The critcally-acclaimed, Tony-award winning musical Hamilton will play Central New York next year, as part of Broadway In Syracuse’s new season.

Albert Nocciolino, President & CEO of Famous Artists/Broadway In Syracuse, says “It’s a story about America. A story about Alexander Hamilton. A story about what took place at that time but told by what America looks like now which is so appropriate during these times.  This is a show that resonates with everyone particularly young people.”

Known for it’s music – blending Hip-Hop, Jazz, Blues, Rap and R&B as never before – Hamilton will play the Landmark Theatre from May 18 to June 6, 2021.

Also part of the season is Waitress, a musical telling the story of a waitress and expert pie maker named Jenna who trying to perfect her personal recipe for happiness. It will play the Landmark March 2-7.

“The entire score is by Grammy award winner Sara Bareilles” says Nocciolino. “The music and lyrics by her, it’s got a wonderful score, a great story and choreographed beautifully.  The entire creative team by the way is all female so it’s the first time a Broadway show has had that.”

The other shows that are part of the new Broadway In Syracuse season are Charlie & The Chocolate Factory (February 2-6) and Cats (July 20-24).

Tickets and new season subscriptions for all the shows will go on sale at a later date.  Broadway In Syracuse has also expanded the number of subscriber performances from three to five, now including Friday and Saturday evenings and Saturday matinees.    

Broadway in Syracuse has also rescheduled two shows from this year to next. Riverdance will now be March 16-18 and Blue Man Group will be June 17-20.

To learn more about all the shows and to purchase tickets and season subscriptions, you can visit BroadwayInSyracuse.com

