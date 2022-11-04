(WSYR-TV) — The musical comedy “Tootsie” is based on the 1982 film classic of the same name but has really carved out its own path since its stage premiere in 2018. Starting next week, the acclaimed production will take over the Landmark Theatre.

Drew Becker, who is playing the lead of Michael Dorsey and Dorothy Michaels, shares details on what to expect.

Performance dates are:

November 8 – 12, 2022

November 8 at 7:30 p.m.

November 9 at 7:30 p.m.

November 10 at 7:30 p.m.

November 11 at 7:30 p.m.

November 12 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

To learn more or get tickets to “Tootsie” at the Landmark Theatre, go to NACEntertainment.com.