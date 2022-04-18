Growing up in Solvay, Richard Fernandez excelled on stage with the Pompeiian Players and at the Salt City Playhouse. His talents took him from small town Solvay to SUNY Oswego and eventually on stage on Broadway. He’s mad a name for himself in Manhattan throughout the theatre scene and live on concert stages around the world.

Today he’s known as Richard Jay-Alexander and everyone from Barbara Streisand to J-Lo and even Ariana Grande has worked with him. This month, he’s returning home to support the local music scene that he says, was instrumental in setting him out on his path to success, and it’s one of the reasons why he’s chosen to return home and give back.

“One of the biggest reasons why I’m coming home and doing this luncheon is because they support so much music,” he says. “…And Solvay was very important during my formative years,” he adds. “I’ve had one hell of a career and I’m very very proud of it. Luck had nothing to do with it.”

The Syracuse Sounds Of Music Foundation supports music scholarships, gives grants for music programming, and sponsors symphonic programs. Richard Jay-Alexander will tell stories about his career in the theater at a luncheon for the foundation on Wednesday April 27th at The Collegian Hotel. Reservations are being accepted through Friday. To learn more about the event and to make your reservation today, visit SyracuseSoundsOfMusic.org.