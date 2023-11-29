(WSYR-TV) — One of Central New York’s favorite holiday traditions is coming back this weekend and this year, it includes a homecoming.

The Everson Museum’s Festival of Trees and Lights returns on Saturday. Opening night features a one-night-only performance by Broadway veteran Carrie Manolakos, who got her start right here in Syracuse.

She joined our Iris St. Meran Wednesday to highlight the show, her career, and gave advice on how the next generation can follow in her footsteps.

Carrie Manolakos performs at the Everson Museum of Art, one night only, this Saturday at 7pm. Reserve tickets now through the museum’s website: Everson.org.

That’s also where you can find out about this year’s Festival of Trees and Lights, now in its 38th year. It opens Saturday and runs through Saturday, December 16th, at the Everson Museum of Art.