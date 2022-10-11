(WSYR-TV) — For more than 45 years, Brooklyn Pickle has been keeping Central New Yorkers happy and well-fed.

From their start serving sandwiches in an old house on Burnet Ave, they’ve grown to become a restaurant with three locations and a diverse menu.

In additions to serving many Central New Yorkers on a day-to-day basis, Brooklyn Pickle also offers catering. They can provide food on game day or any celebrations, occasions, or tailgating events. Catering platters typically include a plate of sandwiches combined with additional sides.

Chicken riggies are available every week on Thursdays only, and mac & cheese is available every week on Fridays only.

Brooklyn Pickle now has three locations:

○ East – 2222 Burnet Ave. in Syracuse, NY 13206

○ West – 1600 Genesee St. in Syracuse, NY 13204

○ North – 7175 Buckley Rd. in Liverpool, NY 13088

For more information and to see Brooklyn Pickle’s full menu, visit them online at BrooklynPickle.com.