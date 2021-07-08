Bryant & Stratton College Grads Share Their Stories

Bryant & Stratton College is bringing together recent graduates in an effort to get prospective students to sign up for classes.

The college is hosting a live streamed virtual event on July 14 called Occupational Therapist Assistant & Physical Therapist Assistant Alumni Roundtable.

“PTA is really focused on helping individuals recover from an injury or an illness, regaining mobility, range of motion, things like that” says Kelly Mariani, Systems Manager of Career Services, Bryant & Stratton College.

OTA, she adds, is “focused more on activities of daily living. ADLs we call them. Helping folks who may have a long term illness or something like that, you know, learn, relearn, basic tasks. Could be as simple to us as eating or buttoning a shirt or tying your shoes.”

The roundtable will include:

Alexis Tando (Class of 2019) – now working for Rochester Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant

Abby Brown (Class of 2020) – now working for CESA 5 as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant

Danielle Martzolf (Class of 2018) – now working for Buffalo Rehab Group as a Physical Therapist Assistant and Assistant Office Lead

Andie Nowak (Class of 2019) – now working for PACE CNY as a Physical Therapist Assistant

“I think that once our audience hears firsthand from our graduates about why they chose the fields of OTA and PTA and what a day in the life really looks like, they’re going to have a much better understanding of whether or not these professions would be the right choice for them” adds Mariani.

The roundtable is happening July 14 starting at 12pm. Click here to register.

Click here to learn more about Bryant & Stratton College, which has campuses in Liverpool and downtown Syracuse.