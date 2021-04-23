Bryant & Stratton College Offers Occupational Therapy Assistant Program

April is National Occupational Therapy Month and it’s a great time to celebrate those who work in the field and to talk about how you can join them!

Bryant & Stratton College has been offering an Occupational Therapy Assistant program at their Syracuse Campus located on James Street since 2016. The 20-month program is the only one of its kind to be offered in Syracuse.

The Occupational Therapy Assistant program will prepare graduates for roles in various careers such as hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, schools, skilled nursing facilities, and day treatment centers.

To learn more about the Occupational Therapy Assistant program and other opportunities available at Bryant & Stratton visit BryantStratton.edu.

