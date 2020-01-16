Bryant & Stratton College Opens New Liverpool Campus

Bryant & Stratton College is starting the new decade, and new semester, with a brand-new cutting-edge campus on Oswego Road in Liverpool.

“What I love most about this campus is we are visible to the community” says Sue Cumoletti, Director of Syracuse Colleges. “Best of all for our students, this campus is accessible by public transportation.” A Centro bus stop is just feet from the front door.

Cumoletti and Medical Program Director Sherry Pearsall recently gave TeNesha a tour of their new space.

A student lounge is among the first thing people see when entering. It’s a contemporary workspace featuring modern workstations, many power stations, IT help and comfortable seating.

“We’re hoping that our students come, and they enjoy learning here but then they stay around, and they study here, and they socialize with their peers” Cumoletti tells TeNesha.

The new campus also features upgraded lecture-style classrooms, a new networking lab, a computer lab, and a small space called the Learning Commons, where students can get face-to-face assistance with their classes.

Another highlight is a brand-new state-of-the-art medical lab, which Pearsall says allows Bryant & Stratton the opportunity to teach a number of different medical programs.

“We have an opportunity here with technology to teach theory, but then students have a number of required competencies, hands on skills that they have to perform” she says. “For example, measuring dolls, we have little baby dolls over there, using microscopes, and even invasive procedures like teaching students about phlebotomy.”

Bryant & Stratton College is enrolling through January 27th for the new semester. They’re a regionally accredited college, offering both two- and four-year degree programs in Business, Technology, Healthcare, Design, and Human & Legal Services.

Cumoletti adds that they also offer a variety of ways for students to learn.

“If a student wishes to come to campus full-time and take courses on campus full-time throughout their program, they can do that” she says. “If they’d like to do courses on campus and some online, they can do that. And then we have a new blended program coming where the student will take a course where they’ll have some time on campus and the other 50% will be done virtually. “

Stop by Bryant & Stratton College to see their new facility and learn more about how they can help you with your educational journey. They are at 7805 Oswego Road in Liverpool.

Click here to visit their website or call 315-652-6500.