(WSYR-TV) — Fall is here, and with it comes a new semester at schools around Central New York. Bryant & Stratton College is still accepting applicants for its Physical Therapist Assistant program, and Dr. Kirsten Nielsen shares some details on what this entails.

The program spans five semesters, and once those students finish the courses successfully, they receive an associate’s degree. They are then able to sit through a licensing exam and work as a physical therapist assistant.

The need for physical therapist assistants has been increasing over the past few years. Bryant & Stratton College features numerous labs where students can study the necessary curriculum by practicing in a hands-on environment.

For more information, visit bryantstratton.edu/degrees.