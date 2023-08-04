(WSYR-TV) — Just because it is August doesn’t mean that summer is over. Although back to school is in our heads, Bryant and Stratton ensures that we can still soak up those last days of rays through their Summer Skip Day.

Syracuse Location Campus Director Mary Hawkins and Director of Residence Life Brooke T. Laukaitis are joined next to Iris and Steve to talk about their exciting event that is happening next Wednesday August 9.

During this event, it is encouraged that students get a day to think about their career path while still enjoying the summer.

The event will feature a mini career fair, free chair massages, shaved ice to cool down, games and face painting! For any employers or schools that send various attendees, they will set up a VIP area with extra perks.

For more information, check out BryantandStratton.org.