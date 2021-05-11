Bryant & Stratton College’s Nursing Program

If you have ever thought about a career in nursing, Bryant & Stratton College can help get you started.

“Our program is a 4-year bachelor’s degree that actually our students complete in just under three years” says Dr. Rhonda L. Reader, DNS, RN, CNE, NEA-BC. “We teach on a trimester basis, so they finish in a shorter time but earn that Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing and are ready to hit the ground running.”

Courses are offered in a clinical setting. On their website, Bryant & Stratton College says graduates will gain the experience to provide support in hospitals, clinics, private practices, and other professional settings within the healthcare industry. Areas of study include, but are not limited to, family nursing care, mental health care, adult care, healthcare, basic nursing concepts, and community nursing.

The Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing is currently offered at Bryant & Stratton College’s Liverpool campus on Oswego Road. Dr. Reader says enrollment in the program has more than doubled since it started.

“I think most prospective students that I talk to talk about wanting to help other people, so I think that’s first and foremost in their minds” she says.

What other qualities does Dr. Reader think can be found in a good nursing student?

“Caring and empathy and compassion, but also critical thinking and sound judgment” she says. “You know, nurses are asked to make snap decisions or asked to think on their feet, and they’re faced with situations that they haven’t been faced with before or didn’t learn about in school. So, they need to be great critical thinkers with really good judgment.”

