Bryant & Stratton Launching Nursing Program in New York State

Bryant & Stratton College is launching its first nursing program in New York State.

The Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing will be offered at the college’s Liverpool Campus. Program Director Rhonda Reader says the program is in-demand given the global pandemic. There’s a great need in Central New York and across the country for nurses.

The program, which launches in January 2021, will give students the opportunity to earn their four-year degree and begin their careers in just 32 months.

To learn more about the nursing program and other opportunities available at Bryant & Stratton visit BryantStratton.edu