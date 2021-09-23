Buddy Boeheim Having A ‘Ball’ At Beak And Skiff This Season

As Beak & Skiff began gearing up for an all new apple season this fall, President Eddie Brennan came up with an creative way to celebrate. He pitched his idea to ‘bring Buddy Boeheim back’ to live out his dream as a farmer on the orchard. Eddie’s Wife and Beak and Skiff Co-Owner Marianne Brennan needed a lot more convincing though.

Together, they came up with a creative way to usher in fall at the Apple Hill Campus and both agree that the funny five minute video proved to be a special opportunity for everyone involved.

“When the NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) came out earlier this summer we thought we’d love to partner with a local athlete and when you think of a local athlete in Syracuse, you think of Buddy Boeheim,” Marianne says. “Buddy and his family have been coming up here for years so we thought we should involve him in a way that shows that we don’t take ourselves too seriously and that it’s a good time up here.”

The ultimate goal of the skit was to promote Beak & Skiff and remind people about what they can do when the come out to apple pick this season, Eddie says.

There’s so much to see and do once you’re there too. A straw mountain for kids to climb on, tractor rides and a bakery with fresh items available daily are just a few perks. They also offer tastings off all kinds, a full food menu and apple picking too.

Beak and Skiff has grown exponentially since its early days and Eddie says that he’s proud of what they’ve accomplished over time.

“We’re most proud to have survived for five generations now and to keep the business going,” he says. ” The fact that we still are a fully functioning farm here is what I’m most proud of and just the way the Syracuse community has really embraced the Beak and Skiff Brand.”

You can experience Beak & Skiff for yourself this fall. They’re located in Lafayette just off of Route 80. Learn more about their apple picking schedule and more at BeakAndSkiff.com. And to have a good laugh with the Brennan’s and Buddy Boeheim, click here.