(WSYR-TV) — Buddy Holly was only 22 when he died in a plane crash more than 60 years ago. In his short career, he had a huge influence on music and popular culture.

Andrew Harvey joins Steve and Allison to talk about his role in “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.”

His story will be told again tomorrow night at the Landmark Theatre, when Buffalo native Andrew Harvey takes the stage in “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.”

Now in its 30th amazing year, the “World’s Most Successful Rock ‘n’ Roll Musical” continues to thrill audiences around the world. Viewed by more than 22 million people worldwide, “Buddy” opened in London’s West End in 1989, and has been seen on Broadway across the world, winning numerous awards along the way. “Buddy” tells the story of Buddy Holly through his short yet spectacular career, and features some of his classic songs throughout the show.

“Buddy” will hit the Landmark Theatre for one night only, this Thursday Oct. 13. The show runs for about 2 hours and 20 minutes including intermission. It is recommended for viewers ages 8 and up.

