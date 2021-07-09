Build Your Summer Vacation to LEGOLAND New York

LEGOLAND New York is officially open for the summer.

Located in the Hudson Valley in the town of Goshen, it is around 60 miles northwest of New York City and about a 3-3 ½ hour drive from Syracuse.

The park is operating on a contactless system so you won’t be allowed to use cash. It is recommended to download the LEGOLAND New York app before you go to see showtimes and check height requirements. With over 50 acres of rides and attractions, families can enjoy hours of fun at LEGOLAND New York.

