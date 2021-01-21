Building Beds For Kids In Auburn

A non-profit in Cayuga County is celebrating their first anniversary by doing what they do best: building beds.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace builds beds and delivers them to kids who are in need of one. It’s all at no cost to the child or their family.

“I’ve been shocked that there’s that much of a need right here in Auburn, New York as a community” says Drew Scharoun, President of the Auburn Chapter.

He says that at this moment, they have 31 families who have requested more than 60 beds. Since the chapter started one year ago, volunteers have already built and delivered 22 beds.

If you’re interested in helping, SHP is hosting a Buildiversary event to celebrate one year of operation. It’s planned for Saturday, January 23 from 10am to 2:30pm. It’ll be in space they use in the JCPenney wing of Fingerlakes Mall in Auburn. Face masks are required.

There are a few other ways you can help:

  • Building: Stop by their location at Fingerlakes Mall to help build beds. Volunteers are welcomed Monday, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 5:30pm to 7pm, and alternating days on weekends. Saturday hours are 10am to 5pm and Sunday hours are 1pm to 6pm.
  • Deliveries: Individuals are needed to help with deliveries in small groups, generally 4-6 people.
  • Bedding: Donations are needed of new twin bedding (comforters, blankets, sheet sets, character bedding, and standard twin sized new pillows).
  • Financial Donations: You can donate online at SHPbeds.org or by mailing a check to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, 144 Genesee Street STE 102 #323, Auburn, NY 13021.

Click here to visit Sleep In Heavenly Peace’s website to learn more about how you can help. You can also request a bed for a child in need.

You can also visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

