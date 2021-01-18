Building Career Relationships That Matter With ‘The Knock Method’

Posted:

Building professional relationships is hard and can seem nearly impossible in the midst of a global pandemic, but Author Rebecca Leder says it doesn’t have to be.

Leder has come up with a strategy to help people network and build confidence in their personal and professional lives. The Knock Method is designed to help students, career growers, and employees of all kinds, approach relationships and networking in a way that works. From navigating career changes to nailing your next interview, the Knock Method can help anyone thrive and put their best foot forward.

To learn more about Rebecca and her upcoming book, ‘Knock: How To Open Doors And Build Career Relationships That Matter,’ visit TheKnockMethod.com.

