(WSYR-TV) — Many people struggle with their self-esteem and confidence and often find themselves not knowing who to turn to for guidance. Our friend, life coach and counselor David Essel joined us today to talk about how you can build up confidence and reinvigorate that trust in yourself.

David Essel is a motivational speaker and lecturer. He has traveled throughout Canada, Europe, Mexico, and the U.S. to spread his wisdom. Today, he talked about how you can work on your self-esteem and find the motivation to push through and work hard. Some pointers he touched on were surrounding yourself with the right friends, finding a mentor, and remembering the rules “risk and repetition.”

