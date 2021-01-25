Bumble Is Revamping The Virtual Dating Scene

While 2020 was a rollercoaster of a year and for those dating in the midst of COVID-19, it certainly wasn’t easy.

The dating app Bumble has been revamping their approach and Head of Editorial Content Clare O’Conner says they have have seen a change in the way people are dating amid a pandemic. It’s known as ‘slow-mo dating’. Clare says people are taking longer on the app and staying safe too.

Bumble has gone away with their distance filter and introduced a video and voice chatting features within the app. O’Conner mentions to utilize every feature the app has to offer and complete your profile fully to the best of your ability.

For more information you can visit Bumble.com. Bumble is available for both iOS and Android devices.