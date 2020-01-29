Burdick Kia, The Exclusive Kia Dealer At This Year’s Auto Expo

Live Now
This year Burdick Kia at Driver’s Village is the exclusive New York Kia Dealer at the 2020 Syracuse Auto Expo. Kia has the number one mid-size SUV in America, the Telluride. “The son of the Telluride”, the brand new Seltos will be featured at this year’s Auto Expo. It’s a smaller version of the Telluride with a price tag of up to $29,000. “[The Seltos is] a vehicle that everyone will have a need for,” said Burdick Kia at Driver’s Village’s general manager, Willis Amica.


You can see these vehicles and much more at the 2020 Syracuse Auto Expo at the Oncenter Complex from February 6th-9th. For more information, visit AutoExpoSyracuse.com

