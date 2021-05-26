Burritt Motors Gives Back to the Community

Every spring, thousands of volunteers across the country take part in the United Way’s Day of Caring and this year in Oswego County it’s their biggest one-day project to date.

Executive Director of the United Way of Great Oswego County Patrick Dewine tells us they have orchestrated a full day to help the community. Burritt Motors has partnered with the organization to make a difference across the city of Oswego, Scriba, Minetto, and Oswego Town.

Rich Burritt of Burritt Motors says it’s important that his team is a part of an event like this. This year, they are working at 10 locations with over 100 volunteers. Burritt says “We’re making a difference in their lives.” Especially amid the pandemic, having the community come together and help people means a lot.

For more information you can visit OswegoUnitedWay.org.