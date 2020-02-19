Syracuse Film Academy Training Central New Yorkers

The film industry is growing fast in Syracuse and with eight films already produced in Central New York, studio executives are creating new ways to keep up with the demand.

New York state offers tax incentives for film makers to produce large films in Syracuse but the area is lacking a strong crew base. Syracuse Studios is a new film hub in the area on a mission to change that.

Academy Director Sam Avery says that they’ve created various seminars to help people who want to work right here at home.

“The issue becomes that when we need crew or talent, we need to bring them in,” he says. “So the better way moving forward is to train the local people here in Central New York.”

Weekly classes are offered in a variety of film related jobs from background extras to location scouts.

“The Academy is open to the public and any film professionals who want to take these weekly training classes,” Avery adds.

The Academy brings in professionals to lead its premiere classes for more in depth and thorough training like “Screenwriting with Marc Lapadula” on February 29th. Lapadula has been teaching screenwriting since 1992 and his students have gone on to write famous films like “500 Days of Summer”, “The Breakup” and more.

The Academy has a slew of courses available. For a complete list and to learn more about Syracuse Studios visit https://syracusestudios.com/academy/.