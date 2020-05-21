For her 3-Ingredient Thursday this week, Sistina shared a recipe for Butter Parmesan Corn. It comes via Tasty.
6 half ears corn, cleaned, husked
2 tablespoons butter, softened
½ cup parmesan cheese, grated
Preheat oven to 375ºF (190ºC). Coat each ear of corn in a thin layer of butter and roll in the parmesan cheese to coat. Place corn in a square baking dish and if desired, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 25 minutes. Enjoy!
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App