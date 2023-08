(WSYR-TV) — The Butter Sculpture is a popular stop at the New York State Fair. The theme for the 55th annual Butter Sculpture is Dairy Every Day is a Healthy Way – Keeping Kids’ Health on Track.

Jim Victor and Marie Pelton are the husband and wife team that designed and sculpted this 800 pounds of butter. This is their 21st year at the Fair.

They spoke with Iris St. Meran about all that goes into turning butter into a work of art.