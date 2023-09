(WSYR-TV) — For a few more days this month, you can make a quick stop at Dunkin’ for a tasty donut and and a good cause. It’s part of the Star Donut Campaign benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation here in Central New York.

You can benefit Make-A-Wish by buying Star Donuts through Sept. 12 at participating local Dunkin’ Donuts locations.

You can learn more at wish.org/cny or at Facebook.com/MakeAWishCNY.