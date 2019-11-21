Buy Local Bash celebrates ten years

It’s described as a one of a kind social shopping and tasting event, connecting the community with local merchants. The Buy Local Bash is back and celebrating its tenth year.

Shannon Fults, Strategic Programs & Events Coordinator for CenterState CEO, said the Buy Local Bash showcases nearly 100 local food, beverage, retail, and service businesses. Nearly 600 people got a good sense of some awesome local products last year.

AmeriCU has signed on once again as the presenting sponsor. This is the credit unions 7th year as the main backer for the event. Tab Rightmyre, Membership Development Manager at AmeriCU, explained why he thinks hundreds of people show their support, “The event grows because of people caring about other people. I want to help my neighbor who’s got that business down the street and I like what they have.”

The Lab Creative Studio, a web development services company, has been a vendor at the Buy Local Bash for the past four years. Partner, Andy Orr, said it is a great place to buy holiday gifts. “My partner and I enjoyed this going as customers. When we founded our business we really wanted to get involved with it. So many unique businesses under one roof,” Orr said.

New for the tenth anniversary a special giveaway. 10 vendors have donated amazing items to be raffled off. Every attendee will receive 10 free tickets for a chance to win one of the prizes.

The Buy Local Bash will take place Monday, November 25th from 5PM-8PM at the F Shed in the CNY Regional Market at 2100 Park St. in Syracuse.

Advance tickets are $5 each, 3 for $12 or 5 for $20 or purchase tickets at the door for $5. Parking is free for the event. Tickets can be purchased online at https://buylocalbash.syracusefirst.org/.