(WSYR-TV) — The holiday shopping season is in full effect and if you’re hosting for the holidays, you are probably putting the menu together as we speak.

The Onondaga County Agriculture Council is here to help you “Bring home Onondaga Grown.” David Skeval is the executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County, and he’s telling folks why it’s so important to buy local products this season, and all year.

There are over 600 farm families just here in Onondaga County. Skeval recommends buying from local beef farms for your roasts or steaks to be eaten on Christmas or New Year’s.

This time of year also lends itself to lots of celebration. There are over 20 local breweries in the area, so you can support local businesses while getting festive.

Local farm stores also offer plenty of great holiday gift options, such as honey, maple syrup, wool hats, mittens, etc.

A big tradition around November and December is of course to cut down a Christmas tree. Onondaga County is ranked no. 11 in New York State for evergreen tree growth, with 18 farms offering trees that can be used to celebrate Christmas in your home.

Learn more about the push to shop local at OnondagaGrown.com. You can also find them on Facebook.