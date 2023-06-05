(WSYR-TV) — Board Member Bethann Kistner and Development Coordinator Haley Pudney with HumaneCNY connect with hosts Iris and Steve to talk about the bake sale fundraiser to help care for abandoned and neglected animals.

The event returns after three years on June 17 at the Clay Volunteer Fire Department on Rt 21 in Clay. The sweet-treat event is excepting all baked goods from chefs to non-professional bakers.

HumaneCNY is the area’s largest no-kill shelter which opened in 1966. The non-for-profit organization receives neither public funding nor support from any national organization. The shelter relies on the Central New York Community for its existence and is always in need of donations in order to care for hundreds of homeless animals that enter their door.

For more information check out humanecny.org