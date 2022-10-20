(WSYR-TV) — Local Author Craig Abbott, who shouldn’t have lived past his 2nd birthday, just celebrated his 33rd trip around the sun with the release of his first adult fiction novel, “Blood & Lust: The Insignificant Life of Rick Blume.”

He gets his inspiration from a childhood spent devouring the Goosebumps series. Abbott was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 with a predicted survival rate of less than 2 years.

Now wheelchair bound, he is writing books, including his debut novel: Blood & Lust: The Insignificant Life of Rick Blume.