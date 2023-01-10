(WSYR-TV) — Kathy Schrecengost is a former educator turned children’s book author who has written a book about children’s outlook on quarantining.

She found that during the pandemic the discussion of quarantining was tough to discuss with young ones. So, she set out to write this book and she ended up publishing it herself.

Kathy shares that journey and much more in her conversation with Steve and Erik.

To purchase ‘Kevin in Quaratine’, you either visit the River’s End Book Store in Oswego, or head to Amazon.