(WSYR-TV) — Lisa Matto is a teacher and youth mentor, and a lifelong Central New Yorker. She also authored a book, “The Upside of Downs.” Lisa calls it a collection of short, funny and heartfelt stories about her daughter, Marlee, who was born with Down Syndrome.

If you would like a soft cover copy, or a Kindle version of Lisa’s book, you can purchase it on Amazon.