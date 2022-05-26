Byrne Dairy is excited to announce the launch of two new Bigwich flavors—Raspberry and Cocoa-Nilla. The two new varieties join the Vanilla Bigwich and can be purchased at all Byrne Dairy & Deli locations across Central New York.

The Bigwich boasts two freshly baked cookies and 3 times more ice cream than the traditional Cookiewich. The Raspberry Bigwich features black raspberry ice cream between two chocolate-chocolate chip cookies, while Cocoa-Nilla offers creamy vanilla ice cream and two rich chocolate cookies. The Vanilla Bigwich, which hit stores in 2021, features creamy vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies.

Like the Cookiewich, Bigwich is made in Syracuse using scratch-baked cookies made with locally sourced ingredients. To learn more and to find a Byrne Dairy near you, visit ByrneDairy.com.