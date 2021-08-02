C-NS Teacher Pens Young Adult Novel “Dangerous Play”

Strong female friendships are at the center of Emma Kress’ debut novel that centers around field hockey start Zoe Alamandar and her quest to earn a scholarship to get her out of Central New York. But after Zoe is sexually assaulted, she finds a new goal: make sure no girl feels unsafe again.

Emma says the book is ten years in the making and something she’s long dreamed of. As a teacher at Cicero North-Syracuse High School, she saw firsthand how important it is for teens to be aware of the dangers of sexual assault, she says. And the setting of the book was inspired by her time teaching in Central New York, she adds.

Her idea to write a book was sparked because of the gap in the young adult genre. She also wanted to create a story that celebrated female friendships. Emma hopes that young audiences can find new ways to not only educate themselves but be seen and heard.

“Dangerous Play” is available for purchase online on Amazon and wherever books are sold. Emma will also be holding a book signing at the Barnes and Noble in East Syracuse on August 14th. To learn more about “Dangerous Minds” visit EmmaKress.com.