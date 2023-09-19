(WSYR-TV) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. And while it is of course a difficult topic, it is an important one to bring attention to. That’s what the cure childhood cancer association aims to do.

The association supports families who have a child with cancer or a chronic blood disorder.

They host a number of events to help continue their mission including their Annual Recipe for a C.U.R.E. You can learn more about them and other events they have planned by visiting www.CureKidsCancer.com/awareness