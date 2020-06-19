Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Café Sankofa Celebrates Juneteenth

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Café Sankofa Cooperative and Sankofa Wellness & Resource Center are hosting a virtual Juneteenth Day celebration.

The event, happening at 1pm on Friday, June 19, will be live streamed on their Facebook page and will be available for viewing after at that same location.

“For me, Juneteenth day has always been my Independence Day” says Marcelle Haddix, Board President for the Café Sankofa Cooperative. “Growing up, Juneteenth has been a significant part of my life just thinking of the festivals and celebrations in the community.”

Among the events planned for the virtual celebration is a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, the document in which President Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves. There will also be several spoken word artists and information about how people can make a difference in the community.

“It’s an important time for us to recognize Black liberation, but also to celebrate Black lives and to honor the contributions of Black people locally as well as nationally and historically” adds Haddix.

Click here to visit Café Sankofa Cooperative‘s Facebook page to view the virtual celebration.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected