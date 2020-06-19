Café Sankofa Celebrates Juneteenth

Café Sankofa Cooperative and Sankofa Wellness & Resource Center are hosting a virtual Juneteenth Day celebration.

The event, happening at 1pm on Friday, June 19, will be live streamed on their Facebook page and will be available for viewing after at that same location.

“For me, Juneteenth day has always been my Independence Day” says Marcelle Haddix, Board President for the Café Sankofa Cooperative. “Growing up, Juneteenth has been a significant part of my life just thinking of the festivals and celebrations in the community.”

Among the events planned for the virtual celebration is a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, the document in which President Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves. There will also be several spoken word artists and information about how people can make a difference in the community.

“It’s an important time for us to recognize Black liberation, but also to celebrate Black lives and to honor the contributions of Black people locally as well as nationally and historically” adds Haddix.

Click here to visit Café Sankofa Cooperative‘s Facebook page to view the virtual celebration.