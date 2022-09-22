(WSYR-TV) — Their name may be California Closets, but they offer way more than just what their name suggests. The Syracuse Branch of California Closets features closets, custom storage options, organizers, and a whole lot more.

Syracuse owner Joy Rafferty joined Bridge Street to give an inside look at some of the work they’ve done in their clients’ homes.

Joy says people often come to them for closets but end up utilizing the business’s services to create storage in any and every room in their home. She says it’s all about creating something for the way each client uses their living space.

California Closets can schedule an in-home design consultation within a week of reaching out. From start to finish, the full process takes just 8 to 12 weeks.

