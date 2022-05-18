The Madison County Children’s Camp (MCCC), “Camp Lookout,” is celebrating a major milestone this season. The overnight camp that’s located on Bradley Brook Reservoir in Eaton, NY is turning 100 and will celebrate with a weekend of festivities June 17th through the 19th.

Each year, the camp serves approximately 700 kids who would not otherwise be able to have a summer camp experience. The children, who attend camp free of charge from Sunday through Friday, come from families who are low income and are faced with a variety of other challenges.

The camp welcomes boys and girls ages 8 to13, regardless of economic, social, or cultural backgrounds who attend school in Madison County.

Camp Lookout’s centennial celebration will kick off with a Friday evening program for all past and present counselors. The fireside event will include “Moth Radio Hour”-style stories and live music.

The weekend will also include a mixed doubles, single-elimination tennis tournament; guided tours of the main grounds and nature trails; swimming and boating; two sessions of family crafts; a formal, adults-only gala; and an open house to introduce new campers to the Camp Lookout traditions.

Childcare for kids ages five and up will be provided on Friday (7 to 9 p.m.) and Saturday (4 to 8 p.m.).

As part of its centennial celebration, Camp Lookout is selling merchandise promoting the anniversary and holding a brick-laying fundraiser. Camp supporters can purchase bricks that will be used to lay a walkway at the entrance to the main cabin. Direct donations to the camp can also be made online or mailed to Madison County Children’s Camp, P.O. Box 753, Oneida, NY 13421.

For more information on Camp Lookout, the fundraiser, and the centennial celebration, visit camplookout.org.