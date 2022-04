From beginner to experienced, the Redhouse Arts Center is back to hosting in-person camps this year.

They will be held during April Break from April 11th -15th for two age groups. The summer camps are also happening too. All camps will run Monday thru Friday from 9 am – 5 pm except July 4th week which begins July 5th.

For more information and to sign up you can visit, TheRedhouse.org or email Marguerite Mitchell at marguerite@theredhouse.org