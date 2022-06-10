For the second year in a row, an intense competition of burger bragging rights in underway between the state of Iowa and our very own New York State. While Iowa may be the defending champ, New York has a shot at being the winner this time in 2022.

The title of the 2022 New York’s best burger was awarded to Ale ‘n’ Angus Pub in Syracuse in early May. This burger brings a lot to the table, which explains why it was able to bring home the title of New York’s best burger. This “Holy Smokers Burger” is made up of an 8oz Certified Angus Beef patty topped with smoked beef brisket, pepper jack cheese, house-made seasoned onion straws, and house-made brown sugar BBQ sauce, all on a delicious Pretzel Bun.

Just like Iowa, New York’s selection process begins as a public vote. It then gets narrowed down to the final four and a cook-off with a team of judges takes place to select the overall best burger. The contest is beneficial not just because it gets consumers excited to eat beef, but it also teaches them about beef production. The Best New York Burger Contest is made possible with funding from IBIC.

Right now, consumers have the chance to cast their vote until June 13th and 11.59pm for either The Flying Elbow in Iowa or Ale n’ Angus Pub in New York. Place you vote by visiting nybeef.org/social-outreach/monthly-contest.