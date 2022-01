The last time the Buffalo Bills played in Kansas city, they handed the chiefs a loss of nearly twenty points. That was in October and Steve and Sistina discuss whether or not the team can do it again to advance to another playoff round.

The Bills take on the Chiefs on Sunday night in Kansas City. it’s a 6:30 p.m. kickoff and don’t miss our Buffalo Kickoff live specials Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m on NewsChannel 9.