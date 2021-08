American Idol has announced that the whole crew is coming back for season five on ABC. Ryan Seacrest and the judges: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan have all signed on to return.

Virtual auditions are underway and your chance is coming up this Sunday, August 8th during New York state’s virtual audition period. You must be fifteen or older to audition, and other eligibility restrictions apply.

For more information, you can visit, AmericanIdol.com/Auditions.