Can You Guess The Most Popular Pizza at Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza?

It’s a best seller at Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza’s two locations and on their food truck.

“One day, me and a friend of mine named Matt we were talking, and we said ‘why does nobody put salt potatoes on a pizza?'” recalls owner Nick Sanford. “Seems like the most Central New York thing in the world. We should put it on a pizza. And I believe anything can go on pizza so we did it.”

With that, their ‘Cuse Salt Potato Pizza was born. It features smashed salt potatoes topped with mozzarella, pecorino romano, cheddar and Applewood smoked bacon.

Sanford says the pizza was offered as a one dollar sample at the Taste of Syracuse in 2015. It was hugely popular and then quickly became a staple of their menu.

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza has two locations: 315 North Main Street in North Syracuse, and at Township 5 in Camillus.

Their menu also includes other specialty pizzas, chicken wings, sandwiches, salads, and more.

