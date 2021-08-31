Canadian Country Musician Cory Marks To Perform At NYS Fair

Candian-born singer-songwriter Cory Marks is described as a mix of classic country with rock and roll and he’s bringing his act to the Chevy Park stage on Tuesday, August 31 at 2 pm.

His love of country music started at a young age. Growing up Cory was inspired by his grandfather and musicians including, Merle Haggard and George Jones. While studying to be a fighter pilot at the Royal Military College of Canada Marks mentions his friends encouraged him to get on stage at a bar and perform.

In 2021 Cory got his pilot’s license. This will be Cory’s first time at the NYS Fair and he’s excited to perform.

Concerts are free with $3 admission.