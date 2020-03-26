Canadian Photographer Captures Memories From Afar For Families During COVID-19

COVID-19 is bringing families together and photographers around the world are doing their part to capture all the memories made from afar.

Photographer Sean LeBlanc runs his own photography business in Calgary, Alberta and when he saw that he could help families, he decided to step in. On Sunday, March 29 Sean will stop by homes in the Springbank community of Calgary and take photos from afar of families on their front porch. Using his telephoto lens, LeBlanc says that photos will be taken from a safe distance and some even from inside his vehicle.

There is no charge for the photos however he’s asking families to make a donation to the Alberta Health Services or to an organization in need. In return, families will receive a beautiful digital photograph of their family.

To learn more about Sean and his work visit SeanLeBlancPhotography.com