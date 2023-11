(WSYR-TV) — Since 2018, the Canastota Annual Holiday Parade of Lights has brought people the proper holiday spirit. This Saturday, it all returns again for its sixth annual parade.

Megan Muggle and Heather Hastings are organizing the event and spreading the word.

The annual holiday parade kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday and goes all day long. To learn more, visit Canastota.com/Events.