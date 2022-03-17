Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY (HOA) has partnered with Bridge Street to raise awareness of cancers, and the screenings and treatments available.

A segment called Cancer Care Q&A With HOA will air on the third Thursday of each month.

Watch the video above to see Dr. Steven Duffy talk about colorectal cancer. It’s a great starting point, as March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

If you don’t know, HOA is a private outpatient cancer care center in Central New York. They have three locations – in Syracuse, East Syracuse and Auburn – and they offer all levels of care for cancer and blood disorders, as well as cancer prevention services.

Click here to visit Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY’s website to learn more about them and to find out about scheduling an appointment.