While celebrating Cancer Survivor Month this June, Dr. Iqra Choudary of Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY answers some of the fundamental questions about cancer. Dr. Choudary works at HOA’s Auburn branch, and was drawn to Central New York after studying in Rochester.

Dr. Choudary explains the importance of having quality local care and how she believes Central New York does that well.

“Today with cancer care evolving so much, treating cancer is a multi-disciplinary approach. Many subspecialties come together to support a cancer patient though their cancer journey. Having cancer care close to home is critical in establishing that early access and ensuring the best possible outcome,” Dr. Choudary explains.

Auburn HOA has now been in the community for a decade and it is celebrating at Auburn Doubledays Saturday, June 18th.

“We’re really celebrating our patients and their accomplishments. Myself and couple other of the HOA team members will be there with their families and we really just look forward to meeting everyone,” Dr. Choudary says.

Tickets to the celebration are free. For more information on the gathering visit hoacny.com.