(WSYR-TV) — The Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York are back with this month’s Cancer Q&A. This month’s topic pertains to what community oncology practice is all about. Maryann Roefaro and Dr. Tarek SouSou discuss their thoughts on the topic.

Maryann Roefaro is the CEO of HOA and she talks about what the community oncology program is. Dr. Tarek SouSou is board-certified in internal medicine and medical oncology and hematology. He explains how a community oncology practice benefit patients.

HOA of CNY has been a private practice dedicated to caring for people with cancer since 1982. They are committed to providing excellent care for their patients.

For more information on HOA of CNY, visit HOACNY.com.