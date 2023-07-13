(WSYR-TV) — Thursday, we are talked with Jennifer Pichoske, the Chief Operations Officer at Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY, and our topic is becoming an informed consumer about your cancer care.
She went over things like:
- Recommendations to patients who are looking for a cancer care provider
- Why it’s important to be at a cancer center that offers clinical trials
- Going through the process of second opinions.
You can learn more about all of the services available at Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY on their website, HOACNY.com.